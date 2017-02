Aurora needs a loving forever home

Aurora is a pretty 2-year-old Labrador/Terrier mix. She’s crate trained and an excellent, gentle walker. She is great with other dogs, cats and kids. She enjoys belly rubs and chew sticks. She likes taking baths, getting her nails trimmed and car rides. She’ll also shake hands for food!

For more information, visit http://www.humanesocietyrome.com/, visit 6247 Lamphear Road, Rome, or call 315.336.7070.

