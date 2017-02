Sunnie needs a loving forever home

Sunnie is a cute 7-month-old girl. Are you searching for a wonderful addition to add to your life? Well, adopt her and start making sweet memories together! You can meet Sunnie at the New Hartford PetSmart.

For more information, visit http://www.humanesocietyrome.com/, visit 6247 Lamphear Road, Rome, or call 315.336.7070.

