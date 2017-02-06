New York State Bar Association president issues statement on judicial independence and rule of law

New York State Bar Association President Claire P. Gutekunst issued the following statement Saturday, Feb. 4:

“The New York State Bar Association has long supported judicial independence as essential to maintaining the rule of law and protecting individual rights. An independent judiciary, able to make rulings based upon the law, rather than under pressure from the legislative or executive branch, is a vital part of our system of checks and balances. This requires that our judges be treated with respect, regardless of whether parties to the litigation agree with the court’s judgments and orders. It also requires compliance with orders of our courts, consistent with the rule of law.

“Personal denigration of judges is improper and demeans the respect for the co-equal third branch of government that our Constitution requires.”

The 72,000 member New York State Bar Association is the largest voluntary state bar association in the nation. It was founded in 1876.

