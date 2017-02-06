‘Learn to Ski’ at Rogers Center

Join Friends of Rogers from 9:30 am -11 am or 11:30 am-1 pm on February 25 and ‘Learn to Ski’ at Rogers Center. Participants will be taught the basics of cross-country skiing, a fun way to enjoy the outdoors and get great exercise.

The oldest form of skiing, cross-country was developed to aid travel over snow. While some still rely on skis for transportation, today’s sport is mostly for recreation and exercise.

Using natural body movements, cross-country skiing is easy to learn. Although the same material will be covered, participants are welcome to register for both sessions.

Equipment rental is included in the program fee.

“We are very excited to offer this new program,” said Simon Solomon, Friends of Rogers executive director. “Cross-country skiing allows participants the chance to see familiar landscapes from new perspectives.”

Skiers must be at least 13 years of age, and if under age 18, must be accompanied by an adult. Space is limited, so advance reservations are required by noon on February 24; registration is $12 for members and $15 for not-yet members. To register, call (607) 674-4733 or email execdir@FriendsofRogers.org.

Rogers Center is operated by Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center, Inc., a nonprofit organization that offers educational programs for all ages. Seasonal hours are from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

