LETTER: An open letter to the community

Many of us spent last week preparing for SuperBowl Sunday. We ordered our meat, veggie or fruit trays. We chose our favorite drinks, planned our appetizers, picked out our chips and dip.

But what we may have forgotten are the less fortunate, the hungry in our community who must make difficult decisions. Milk is more expensive than soda and processed foods cheaper than fresh produce – food luxuries that we take for granted but affect food choices for many in our community.

Are you aware that Karing Kitchen served more than 19,000 meals last year? For those individuals, I ask you to share your abundance. Donate to Karing Kitchen, The United Way of Greater Oneida (which supports programs whose mission is to alleviate hunger) or your local food pantry.

Any donation, however small, when added with others, has a positive ripple effect on our community. You are not only helping to address the needs of those in different and often difficult situations, but also letting them know they are part of this community and that they matter; 100 percent of all donations are given out.

So, if you are asking yourself, YES, there is a need. I can be reached at 315.761.8135 for any questions, comments, concerns or pick-up of donations.