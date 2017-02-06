335 Graduates Honored at December Recognition Ceremony

More than 300 students met requirements for graduation from SUNY Oneonta following the Fall 2016 semester. Graduates were honored at a December recognition ceremony hosted by College President Nancy Kleniewski and held in the Dewar Arena of the Alumni Field House. They also are eligible to participate in the college’s commencement on May 13.

The following area students graduated from SUNY Oneonta in December 2016:

Kristen Koenig of Manlius, NY, earned a BS in Biology;

Robert Reeder of Munnsville, NY, earned a BS in Physics;

Emma Karaman of Sherburne, NY, earned a BS in Early Childhood/Childhood Education (B-6);

