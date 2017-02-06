Paul Smith’s College students named to dean’s list for fall 2016 semester

The following students were named to the Dean’s List at Paul Smith’s College during the fall 2016 semester. Each earned a semester average of 3.3 or higher to receive this distinction.
Courtney Cronk of Earlville. Cronk, who is majoring in fisheries and wildlife sciences, earned a semester average of 3.3 or higher to receive this distinction.
Jacob Fields of Bridgeport. Fields, who is majoring in culinary arts, earned a semester average of 3.3 or higher to receive this distinction.
Cody Kautzman of Manlius. Kautzman, who is majoring in fisheries and wildlife sciences, earned a semester average of 3.3 or higher to receive this distinction.
Ryan Quinn of Canastota. Quinn, who is majoring in culinary arts and service management, earned a semester average of 3.3 or higher to receive this distinction. Quinn was also named an Adirondack Scholar, having achieved a cumulative average of at least 3.8.
