New Woodstock Free Library celebrates winter

Winter at the library is a lot easier to love with the latest exhibit created by Kathy Weimar, “Baby it’s Cold Outside.” The theme of the exhibit is taken from the song written by Frank Loesser in 1944, which won an Academy Award for Best Original Song.

Building the exhibit involved turning the library’s program room into a walk-in winter holiday scene with skating pond, evergreens and giant snowflakes hovering in the air. Artwork by Barbara Burleigh, a dual resident of Fairbanks, Alaska and Eatonbrook Lake in Nelson, is featured in the exhibit, along with winter landscape photography by Jerry Weimar.

Kathy Weimar is President of the New Woodstock Regional Historical Society. Her book-themed reading room conversion of last year was a recreation of the sitting rooms of Circa 1936 America as portrayed in the Pulitzer Prize winning novel by Harper Lee published in 1960. Weimar’s winter scene this year is reminiscent of Norman Rockwell’s portrayals of Main Street American culture.

The exhibit continues at the library through March 4 with a free reception and winter activities on Saturday, February 18 at 10 a.m.

On Thursday, February 16 at 7 p.m., Steve Hayes, New York City movie critic, actor and host of the popular blog “Tired Old Queen at the Movies” will return for the third consecutive year to screen a classic film and provide commentary. Steve’s choice for this year is “The Ghost and Mrs. Muir,” (1947 ) a romantic fantasy film starring Gene Tierney and Rex Harrison . The program is free. It’s a great way to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Reservations at 662-3134 are recommended, but not required.

Also at the library: “Maker Mondays,” do it yourself crafts for children and families, every Monday during regular library hours; Movie Night, Friday, February 17 at 7 p.m. showing “Trolls;” and Book Group Tuesday, February 21 at 7 p.m.

For more information about these and other programs call 315-662-3134 or visit the library’s web page at www.midyorklib.org/newwoodstock.

All exhibits and presentations at the library are free and open to the public.

The New Woodstock Free Library is located at 2106 Main Street (Route 13) in the hamlet of New Woodstock.

The New Woodstock Free Library is open Monday through Friday 1 to 5 p.m., Monday and Wednesday evenings 7 to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 until 1. The library is also open whenever the blue library symbol flag is flying out front.

Caption

The library celebrates winter with Kathy Weimar’s “Baby It’s Cold Outside” themed exhibit at the New Woodstock Free Library through March 4. Photo by Jerry Weimar.

