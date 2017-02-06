Griffo votes with Senate to allow ride-sharing services in Upstate NY

Will provide more options for safe & affordable transportation, offer opportunities for new jobs and economic growth

State Senator Joseph Griffo on Monday applauded the New York State Senate’s vote to bring ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft to Upstate New York, where residents have been demanding this affordable transportation option.

Senator Griffo, R-Rome, joined his Senate colleagues in voting for this bill in the Senate, where it was sponsored by Senate Insurance Committee Chairman James Seward, R-Oneonta. If approved by the Assembly and signed by the Governor, this proposal would expand ride-sharing operations outside of New York City to offer safe and reliable transportation options for upstate residents while also creating opportunities for new jobs.

“As economies continue to evolve in this 21st century, I believe ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft will empower communities in the Mohawk Valley and the North Country to grow and adapt in the face of new opportunities,” Griffo said. “By embracing the same modern options for safe and affordable transportation that are currently available in many other states, Upstate New York will be in a competitive position to experience the kind of vibrancy that can attract younger generations, energize communities and foster business growth. I am proud to support this measure, which would better ensure that across the state these drivers and passengers are offered the safest and most accessible experience they expect with this opportunity.”

The bill – S4159 – will now be delivered to the Assembly for their consideration.

