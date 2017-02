Caton named to fall 2016-17 dean’s list at Western New England University

Samuel Caton, of Earlville has been named to the dean’s list at Western New England University for the Fall semester of 2016. Caton is working toward a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Students are named to the dean’s list for achieving a semester grade point average of 3.30 or higher.

