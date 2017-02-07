Assembly passes legislation to strip corrupt officials of pensions

Statement from Assemblyman Brian Miller (R,I-New Hartford)

“Today, my colleagues in the Assembly and I voted to strip pensions from elected officials who are convicted of abusing the power of their elected office. Last year, we saw two high-ranking politicians, former Speaker Sheldon Silver and former Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos, convicted on federal corruption charges. Unfortunately, they will be allowed to retain their pensions as there was no law to prevent it. Assembly Bill A.1749, will do just that. I am very proud to have voted for this bill to protect the taxpayers, and begin the process of rebuilding their trust in state government. I will continue to push for legislation and rules to protect the people of New York State during my tenure.”

