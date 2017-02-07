Behind-the-Scenes of the Oneida Community Mansion House Feb. 24 and 25

What: Behind the Scenes of the Oneida Community Mansion House Behind the Scenes of the Oneida Community Mansion House

When: Friday, Feb. 24, 3 p.m.; , and Saturday, Feb. 25, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Where: Oneida Community Mansion House, 170 Kenwood Ave., Oneida

Special Note: Space is limited and reservations are required.

Take advantage of this rare opportunity to explore the attic spaces, basements, and towers of this National Historic Landmark. Curator of Education, Molly Jessup will lead three Behind the Scenes tours of Oneida Community Mansion House, on Friday, Feb. 24, and Saturday, Feb. 25.

Because of the special nature of these events, admission is first-come, first-served and ONLY by reservation. To reserve your place on the tour, call 315-363-0745

Tour admission is $5 for OCMH members and $15 for all other adults. Student admission (aged 8 & up) is $10. All proceeds support preservation and interpretation.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

