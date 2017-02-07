Northland Communications named a Best Company to Work for in New York State

Northland Communications, Central New York’s telecommunications solution provider, has been named one of the best companies to work for in New York for the fourth time.

The Best Companies to Work for in New York Program, is an award given by the New York State Society for Human Resource Management and The Business Council of New York. The award is based on employee engagement and satisfaction, as well as workplace policies.

Backed by 111 years of expertise, and its growing fiber network, Northland Communications is a third-generation technology company providing reliable data, voice, network and cloud communications services to Central New York companies. It employs more than 100 people in Utica, Holland Patent and Syracuse.

Northland will learn its rank among the companies named to the Best Companies list at an awards

dinner in Albany April 19, 2017.

