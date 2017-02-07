Raiders promote Sullivan to assistant FB coaching post

Former On-Field Star, Classroom Standout Takes Over Running Backs

Dan Hunt tabbed a familiar name to join his football coaching staff.

Greg Sullivan ’11 is moving from video coordinator back to the Raider assistant coaching ranks for the 2017 football season. He takes over as the assistant coach for running backs.

Sullivan previously served as running backs coach under Dick Biddle during the 2012 and 2013 seasons. Last year, he was the team’s video coordinator and assistant to the head coach.

“We are very fortunate to be able to hire Greg for this position,” Hunt said. “He did a great job running the importing and exporting of our video last year, but he will be a much bigger asset to us on the field as a coach.

“He is a quality teacher of the game who knows our offense well; he has run it here and won a lot of games for Colgate as a player. We could not be happier with this move.”

Two-Year Stint in Michigan

In between his Colgate tenures, Sullivan completed a pair of one-year stints at Western Michigan in the FBS ranks and a fledgling Davenport program in Division II out of Grand Rapids, Michigan.

He was the quarterbacks graduate assistant coach at Western Michigan in 2014 under head coach P.J. Fleck, helping the Broncos to an 8-5 record and berth in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise. Quarterback Zach Terrell under Sullivan’s mentorship passed for 3,443 yards and 26 touchdowns en route to All-MAC Second Team honors and the MAC Distinguished Scholar-Athlete Award. Terrell’s pass efficiency rating of 164.4 led the MAC as Western improved its won-lost record by 6½ games over the previous season.

Sullivan then spent the 2015 campaign helping develop the new football program at Davenport. He was the quarterbacks coach as practice sessions began in preparation for Davenport’s 2016 Division II debut.

“I am honored and privileged to have the opportunity to return to the Colgate football program,” Sullivan said. “It’s great to be back, and I can’t wait to continue to move this prestigious program forward.

“Colgate Football is in great hands under Coach Hunt. I’m so proud to be a part of his staff.”

Patriot League Titles as Coach, Player

Sullivan during his first Colgate coaching stint guided tailback Jordan McCord to one of the best seasons in Patriot League history in 2012. The senior tailback claimed All-America Third Team honors from The Sports Network and was an All-Patriot League choice after rushing for 1,708 yards — fifth-best total in conference history — while helping Colgate to a Patriot League championship.

During his Raiders playing career, Sullivan set the record for most rushing yards gained by a Patriot League and Colgate quarterback with 2,337 yards on 455 attempts. His highest season total was 898 yards in 2008. Both the season and career QB rushing marks later were broken by Gavin McCarney (2011-13).

Sullivan was named an All-Patriot League First Team selection in 2010.

A native of the Hudson Valley community of Monroe, New York, Sullivan passed for 4,996 yards in his three seasons at Colgate, including 1,952 yards as a junior with 18 TDs. He finished his career with a 25-7 record as a starting quarterback and was a key member of the 2008 Patriot League champions.

Sullivan graduated from Colgate in 2011, and that year received the school’s Thomas M. Wilson ’67 Memorial Leadership Award. He also was a member of the Academic All-Patriot League Team for football.

