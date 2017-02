Police seek public assistance with identifying individuals in surveillance photo

State police is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the man and woman in the above photo

regarding a larceny that occurred February 1, 2017, at Sam’s Club on County Route 202 in the Town of Watertown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at (315)366-6000, reference case # 7385621. Any information will be kept confidential.

