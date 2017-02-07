Red Cross, Harlem Globetrotters partner

Bring Help and Hope to Families at Risk for Disasters

Team playing five games across Western and Central New York in February

The American Red Cross has joined forces with the Harlem Globetrotters as its official charity partner through the team’s Great Assist initiative to help people in Western and Central New York prepare for, respond to and recover from disasters big and small.

The Harlem Globetrotters will feature the Red Cross at more than 300 games throughout the basketball season, including five across Western and Central New York in February:

Friday, Feb. 10 : Carrier Dome, Syracuse

: Carrier Dome, Syracuse Monday, Feb. 13 : Blue Cross Arena, Rochester

: Blue Cross Arena, Rochester Wednesday, Feb. 15 : Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena, Binghamton

The games will feature a Red Cross PSA and in-game player announcement.

Known globally as the Ambassadors of Goodwill, the Harlem Globetrotters’ Great Assist initiative, which was launched in October 2015, promises to spread 100 million smiles over the next decade through sportsmanship and service. As part of a two-year partnership, the Red Cross will engage the Harlem Globetrotters nationally and locally in all aspects of its mission. During the first year, the team will join the Red Cross, along with local fire departments and other community partners, as the organization works to install its one millionth smoke alarm by October 2017 to help Americans stay safer from home fires. The Red Cross installed 4,461 smoke alarms across Western and Central New York last year.

“We’re honored to join forces with the Harlem Globetrotters in through our disaster response efforts and much more,” said Rosie Taravella, Western and Central New York Region Chief Executive Officer. “The fun and interactive way the team engages with the community will help to build greater awareness around our mission and the critical need to help people at risk for and impacted by disasters every day.”

In 2016, the Red Cross responded to 1,397 home fires and other disasters in Western and Central New York, making it a devastating year for thousands of families. In fact, Red Cross volunteers respond to a disaster an average of nearly four times a day across the region.

“This partnership brings two great American organizations together in order to achieve a common goal—to help people in need and to put smiles on people’s faces,” said Howard Smith, President of the Harlem Globetrotters. “We look forward to helping the Red Cross achieve their goals by incorporating their messaging into everything we do on and off the court.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

