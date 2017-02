Local student, Sean Maliga, earns dean’s list honors at Saint Joseph’s University

Sean Maliga of Cazenovia earned dean’s list honors at Saint Joseph’s University for the fall 2016 semester. Maliga studies International Business in the University’s Haub School of Business. Students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or above, a B or greater in all their classes, and complete at least 15 credits to earn dean’s list status for a semester.

