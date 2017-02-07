Stirpe: Make your voice heard on the state budget at my town hall meetings

It’s that time of year again – the governor has put forward a proposed state budget for 2017-18, and the legislature is in the process of reviewing it. As your representative in Albany, it is my privilege to share with you the details of the budget and hear your concerns and priorities as we consider these proposals.

Ultimately, the final state budget we will adopt in the months ahead decides how our hard-earned taxpayer dollars are spent and where vital state funds go, including how much support we give to education, economic development, and many of the programs that serve our community.

In the coming weeks, I will be hosting several town hall meetings across the district to discuss these proposals and hear feedback from the community before the vote on the budget. Here is a list of the upcoming town hall meetings:

Fabius Town Hall, Feb. 15, 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Liverpool School District Office, Feb. 16, 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Fayetteville Village Hall, March 9, 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Brewerton Fire Department, March 16, 6:30 to 8 p.m.

There are several important new programs and proposals that have been put forth, including an idea to cut the cost of public college tuition for middle-class families whose households make up to $125,000 per year. The governor has also proposed infrastructure investments to help address growing concerns about lead in the water supply of some schools. We will discuss these budget proposals and many others, including funding for health care, transportation, and agriculture.

And, as always, we will look more closely at the governor’s local school aid proposal. Public school aid is always a critical part of the state budget discussions, and it’s one that matters in every community in the state.

I hold these budget hearings each year, as it helps me determine my priorities and focus during the budget negotiations. So I urge you join me at any of these gatherings to voice your opinion on the executive budget proposals, to discuss the budget process as a whole, and to share your priorities.

If you’re unable to attend one of the upcoming meetings or have questions about them or another community issue, please feel free to contact me at StirpeA@nyassembly.gov or by calling 315-452-1115.

