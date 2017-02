Stirpe: Make your voice heard on the state budget at my town hall meetings Munnsville VFD annual barbeque Feb. 12 » Morrisville-Eaton announces week 20 honors High Honor Roll Sixth Grade Haley Cranwell, Aydian Cyrus, James Dapson, Cale Marland, Aaron McCarthy, Kierra Merkle, Meadow Merriman, Rainah Regis, Laura Soden and McKenzie Yousey Seventh Grade America Bartlett, Nicholas Brady, Joy Davis, Tawny Day, Gage Marshall, Olivia McCoy, Lacey Priest, Jason Schlotzhauer, Emily Stewart, Makenzie Thomas, Simon Thomas, Nicholaus Vedder and Ryan Walker Eighth Grade Maximilian Akers, Catherine Bagnall, Hannah Caruso, Jessica Cast, Heather Doroshenko, Samantha Fellows, Haley Henry, Ariana Hilliard, Logan Hosler, Amy Jacobs, Shawna Manwarren, Alexander Markowski, Elizabeth Marsala, Ava Martinez, Tanner Muscarella, McKenzie Newton, Corey Olney, Katelyn Palmer, William Vedder, Eric Warner and Danika Young Ninth Grade Jayson Clarke, Olivia Eastman, Jackson Ford, Nicholas Fox, Cory Hagmann, Delaney Koehl, Alexis LaFever, Destiny Marsala, Kamryn Roher and Amanda Warner 10th Grade Megan Cranwell, Connor Ogrydziak and Morgan Phillips 11th Grade Emily Cranwell, Erika Doroshenko, Sergey Scoville, Owen Snyder and Mason Warner 12th Grade Amanda Cranwell, Michaela Fox, Connor Haugli, Cooper Koehl, Kennedy Leete, Kylie Lehr, Alyssa Smalley, Nicolas Suarez, Tyler VanDusen and John Warner Honor Roll Sixth Grade Raygyn Brundage, Devon Clark, Ava Foster, Shariann Rowlands, Abigail Seaton and Joshua Tomcho Seventh Grade Clarissa Akers, Carissa Bennett, Dyanna Bruno, Augustine Dellea, Mitchell Dewey, Ashley Edick, Hailey Hoffman, Aeryn Jackson, Abigail Kochman, Keiffer Koehl, Synthea Marsala and Jacob Welytok Eighth Grade Michael Avgenikos, Ethan Baker, Elizabeth-Ann Bartlett, Robin Colvin, Dauson Compoli, Ashton Dailey, Libertee DeSordi, Tanner Eaton, Daniel Hynes, Zipporah Lichoro, Kyle Pearsall, Allison Sternburg, Andrew Vedder, Theresa Vedder and Lacey Wright Ninth Grade Kaylee Berry, Jordan Burke, Jade Chapin, Lexus Eaton, Scott Griffin, Evelyn Jayson, Brian Kochman, Kamren Meyer, Lily Orth, Patience Roache, Carter Vaill, Samantha VanDusen, Kendra Waltz and Darren Zheng 10th Grade Caitlin Bennett, Katherine Boyce, Shelbie Boyden, Gabriel Camp, Kaitlyn Campbell, Kimberly Chandler, Zachary Dahl, Veronica Donker, Harlee Goodwin, Kirsten Grabow, Taylor Manwarren, Grace Mbaga, Devan Pelky, Delia Robbins, Collin Shelton, Zachary Strong, Cole Szewczyk, Tyler Walker and Kady Warner 11th Grade Meghan Austin, Emma Baker, Katrina Campbell, Gabrielle Collins, Joshua Egelston, Macenzi Egelston, Emily LeBlanc, Dakota Merkle, Maddison Newton, Donald Relyea, Steven Rice and Marshall Rosenthal 12th Grade Jacob Berger, Amanda Calie, Miguel Estevez-Ochoa, Wesley Luce, Olivia Nodine, Alexandria Simpson, Michael Spring, Matthew Sullivan, Shelby Villnave and Kayla Welytok Share this: Email

