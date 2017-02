Chittenango High School hosting wheelchair basketball Feb. 8

Chittenango High School will host a wheelchair basketball game tomorrow night (Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017) in conjunction with Clearpath for Veterans. The game starts at 6:30 p.m.

Admission is $3 per person or 5 per family. Proceeds benefit Clearpath for Veterans, which will award a scholarship to a senior with military ties.

