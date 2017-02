DiNapoli joins Planned Parenthood at annual Day of Action

This past week, Comptroller DiNapoli joined Planned Parenthood at their annual Day of Action in Albany calling for protection of a woman’s right to choose and encouraging New Yorkers to continue to fight for funding to secure basic sexual and reproductive health care and education for millions of women, men and their families in New York and nationwide.

