Local students named Clarkson University presidential scholars

The following students have been named Presidential Scholars for the fall 2016 semester at Clarkson University: Steven Joseph Dunckel of Hubbardsville, a sophomore majoring in chemical engineering; Kenneth Duane Galbraith of Chittenango, a junior majoring in software engineering; Cecelia Ann Kaido of Oneida, a freshman majoring in engineering studies; Emma McLatchie of Syracuse, a junior majoring in financial information and analysis; Christal O’Hern of Canastota, , a senior majoring in mechanical engineering; and Jenna Alaine Russ of Oneida, a freshman majoring in engineering studies.

Presidential Scholars must achieve a minimum 3.80 grade-point average and carry at least 14 credit hours.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

