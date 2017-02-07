Oneida Police announce drug arrest

On Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, following a lengthy joint investigation conducted by the Oneida City Police Department and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Paula V. Bojinoff, 53, of Oneida, was arrested and charged with two counts third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, all class B felonies.

Bojinoff is accused of possessing and selling Fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent, and many times that of heroin. These crimes allegedly occurred while at Bojinoff’s business, Ace of Diamonds, located at 138 Lenox Ave., Oneida.

Following her arrest, she was arraigned before the Madison County Court, and has been ordered to reappear at a later date and time.

We would like to thank the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Madison County District Attorney’s Office for their assistance with this investigation.

