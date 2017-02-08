Local students named to Clarkson University dean’s list

The following students have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2016 semester at Clarkson University:
- Connor Stephen Bayly of Kirkville , a junior majoring in financial information and analysis.
- Neil Beck of Manlius , a senior majoring in engineering and management.
- Joshua M Blanchard of Canastota , a freshman majoring in university studies.
- Annika Rose Christensen of Cazenovia , a senior majoring in engineering and management.
- Wilson Cortes of Canastota, a senior majoring in chemical engineering & pre-physical therapy.
- Charles T. Davidson of Kirkville, a senior majoring in civil engineering.
- Drew Devendorf of Cazenovia, a junior majoring in aeronautical engineering.
- Emily Elizabeth Gibbons of Chittenango, a senior majoring in engineering and management.
- Patrick Karmis of Cazenovia, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering.
- Maddy Marie Kirk of Oneida, a sophomore majoring in chemical engineering.
- Summer Sadie Lancette of Oneida, a junior majoring in engineering and management.
- Benjamin T. Marsden of Manlius, a junior majoring in mechanical engineering.
- Connor Thompson Martin of Cazenovia, a junior majoring in aeronautical engineering & mechanical engineering.
- Madeline Ellen McCarthy of Manlius, a junior majoring in chemical engineering.
- Kathryn Pfeiffer of Manlius, a freshman majoring in biomolecular science.
- Lawrence Cary Rosa of Canastota, a junior majoring in global supply chain management.
- Lia Schaal of Oneida, a freshman majoring in chemical engineering.
- Alex K Wilcox of Oneida, a freshman majoring in aeronautical engineering.
Dean’s List students must achieve a minimum 3.25 grade-point average and also carry at least 14 credit hours.
Leave a Reply