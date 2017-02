Morrisville-Eaton announces fourth- and fifth-grade scholar honors » Local students named to Clarkson University dean’s list The following students have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2016 semester at Clarkson University: Connor Stephen Bayly of Kirkville , a junior majoring in financial information and analysis.

Neil Beck of Manlius , a senior majoring in engineering and management.

Joshua M Blanchard of Canastota , a freshman majoring in university studies.

Annika Rose Christensen of Cazenovia , a senior majoring in engineering and management.

Wilson Cortes of Canastota, a senior majoring in chemical engineering & pre-physical therapy.

Charles T. Davidson of Kirkville, a senior majoring in civil engineering.

Drew Devendorf of Cazenovia, a junior majoring in aeronautical engineering.

Emily Elizabeth Gibbons of Chittenango, a senior majoring in engineering and management.

Patrick Karmis of Cazenovia, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering.

Maddy Marie Kirk of Oneida, a sophomore majoring in chemical engineering.

Summer Sadie Lancette of Oneida, a junior majoring in engineering and management.

Benjamin T. Marsden of Manlius, a junior majoring in mechanical engineering.

Connor Thompson Martin of Cazenovia, a junior majoring in aeronautical engineering & mechanical engineering.

Madeline Ellen McCarthy of Manlius, a junior majoring in chemical engineering.

Kathryn Pfeiffer of Manlius, a freshman majoring in biomolecular science.

Lawrence Cary Rosa of Canastota, a junior majoring in global supply chain management.

Lia Schaal of Oneida, a freshman majoring in chemical engineering.

Alex K Wilcox of Oneida, a freshman majoring in aeronautical engineering. Dean's List students must achieve a minimum 3.25 grade-point average and also carry at least 14 credit hours.

