Local students named to Clarkson University dean’s list

The following students have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2016 semester at Clarkson University:

  • Connor Stephen Bayly of Kirkville , a junior majoring in financial information and analysis.
  • Neil Beck of Manlius , a senior majoring in engineering and management.
  • Joshua M Blanchard of Canastota , a freshman majoring in university studies.
  • Annika Rose Christensen of Cazenovia , a senior majoring in engineering and management.
  • Wilson Cortes of Canastota, a senior majoring in chemical engineering & pre-physical therapy.
  • Charles T. Davidson of Kirkville, a senior majoring in civil engineering.
  • Drew Devendorf of Cazenovia, a junior majoring in aeronautical engineering.
  • Emily Elizabeth Gibbons of Chittenango, a senior majoring in engineering and management.
  • Patrick Karmis of Cazenovia, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering.
  • Maddy Marie Kirk of Oneida, a sophomore majoring in chemical engineering.
  • Summer Sadie Lancette of Oneida, a junior majoring in engineering and management.
  • Benjamin T. Marsden of Manlius, a junior majoring in mechanical engineering.
  • Connor Thompson Martin of Cazenovia, a junior majoring in aeronautical engineering & mechanical engineering.
  • Madeline Ellen McCarthy of Manlius, a junior majoring in chemical engineering.
  • Kathryn Pfeiffer of Manlius, a freshman majoring in biomolecular science.
  • Lawrence Cary Rosa of Canastota, a junior majoring in global supply chain management.
  • Lia Schaal of Oneida, a freshman majoring in chemical engineering.
  • Alex K Wilcox of Oneida, a freshman majoring in aeronautical engineering.

Dean’s List students must achieve a minimum 3.25 grade-point average and also carry at least 14 credit hours.

