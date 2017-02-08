Arrival to be shown at the Cazenovia Public Library

The Cazenovia Public Library will present a free screening of Arrival on Thursday, February 16th at 6:30 pm in the Community Room. The 2016 sci-fi drama—based on the 1998 short story “Story of Your Life” by Ted Chiang—stars Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner, Forest Whitaker, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Tzi Ma.

When twelve extraterrestrial spacecraft appear across the planet, linguistics professor Lousie Banks must interpret the alien language and find out why they have come to Earth.

Arrival Is rated PG-13 and runs 116 minutes.

Free popcorn provided.

This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Cazenovia Public Library.

All events at the Cazenovia Public Library are free and open to the public. For more information on this or other Library events, call 655-9322 or visit www.cazenoviapubliclibrary.org.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

