Morrisville-Eaton Elementary School student ‘treasures her savings’

Captain “Bootstrap Bill” Sweeney made a stop recently at Morrisville-Eaton Elementary School to allow one lucky student to show off her great savings habits and treasure some loot!

During a school-wide assembly, Morrisville-Eaton third-grader Madison Wolicki had 60 seconds to stash oversize gold doubloons into a giant treasure chest, while also searching the gym for other “buried treasure.”

Madison was then able to exchange her doubloons for smaller treasure chests, each filled with cash.

CORE Federal Credit Union’s CEO dressed in full pirate regalia to add to the fun by playing the role of Pirate Captain “Bootstrap Bill.”

CORE FCU is a leader in financial literacy in Central New York, sponsoring several student run credit union operations at area high schools, adult education seminars, and a variety of other financial literacy programs designed to help students learn about personal finance and encourage good savings habits.

