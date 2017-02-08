Students named to the Marist College dean’s list for fall 2016 semester

The following students were named to the Marist College dean’s list for the Fall 2016 semester:
- Madison Barr of Manlius is a member of the Class of 2020 and is majoring in Digital Media.
- Jillian Brodock of Oneida is a member of the Class of 2020 and is majoring in History.
- Riley Hughes of Manlius is a member of the Class of 2019 and is majoring in Biochemistry.
- Olivia Pitonzo of Manlius is a member of the Class of 2017 and is majoring in Communication.
- Lindsey Rand of Manlius is a member of the Class of 2017 and is majoring in Communication.
