Cazenovia Public Library to present February break children’s programs

Looking for fun and educational kid-friendly activities over the school break? Join Cazenovia Public Library’s Children’s Program Coordinator and Museum Educators February 22nd-24th for three wonderful events.

Program sizes are limited to ensure program quality. Call or stop by the Library to reserve a spot.

Explorer Day: Mini Golf in the Library on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 1:30 pm

Children ages 5 and up will work with Ms. Jenna to build their own miniature golf holes. We will set up our creations in the Community Room and play a round of mini golf.

Curious Kids Explore: The Art of Collection on Thursday, Feb. 23, at 1:30 pm

Children ages 7-12 are invited to join Museum Educators Pat Hill and Julia Shotzberger in the Community Room for an afternoon of creative fun. We will visit the Library’s new WonderCabinetexhibit to view a variety of fascinating objects and explore the history of collection and museums. Following an informative card game, participants will use natural materials, found objects, embellishments, and art supplies to create their own miniature “cabinet of curiosities.” Materials will be provided, but children are encouraged to bring additional items from home.

Explorer Day: Stories in the Sugar Bush on Friday, Feb. 24, at 10:30 am

Children and their families will gather at Stone Quarry Hill Art Park’s Hilltop House for stories and a walk through the park’s active sugar bush. The short hike will be followed by a sledding adventure (weather permitting). Please dress for outdoor activities.

All events at the Cazenovia Public Library are free and open to the public. For more information, call 655-9322 or visit www.cazenoviapubliclibrary.org .

