Mayne named New York State Fair Person of the Year

In January several members of the Madison County Fair Board traveled to Rochester to attend the Annual New York State Association of Agricultural Fairs Convention. Thirty nine Fairs attended as well as Associate Members of the Association, over 750 individuals were in attendance.

At the convention the New York State Showpeople’s Association presented the award for “Fair Person of the Year” to Jefferson Mayne of the Madison County Fair. Jeff has volunteered countless hours advocating for the Madison County Fair currently serving as Vice President. During his tenure he has assumed various duties including President, NYSAAF District 5 Director, treasurer, water tester, chef, and all around handy man. Jeff finds time to serve in whatever capacity is needed to ensure that the show goes on at the Madison County Fair, all while holding a seat as councilman on the town board and assisting with a his family business.

The Directors of Madison County Fair would like to congratulate Jeff on this well-deserved honor.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

