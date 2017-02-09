Madison County Fair accepting applications for $1,000 scholarships

The New York State Association of Agricultural Fairs and New York State Showpeople’s Association announced that they will once again award up to ten $1,000 scholarships in 2017.

Applications for students in Madison County can be dropped off at the Beaver Den Diner in Brookfield or mailed to Madison County Fair, PO Box 114, 1968 Fairgrounds Road, Brookfield, N.Y. 13314.

These scholarships are available to students who are New York State residents, who currently are (or have previously been) active in a fair that is a member of the NYSAAF or the NYSSA and who plan to attend (or already attend) college in pursuit of a degree. Applications must be downloaded from the NYSAAF website. The fair where you have been active or the NYSSA must endorse your application and will submit it for you.

The deadline for applications is Friday, April 14, 2017.

For more information or to obtain application forms, visit http://www.nyfairs.org/scholarship.htm.

