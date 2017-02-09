Local teens working to prevent tobacco use travel to Albany

Local youth advocates meet with state lawmakers on tobacco message: NYS tobacco control program save lives and money

Tobacco is the leading cause of preventable disease, disability and death in New York State; 28,200 lives are lost due to tobacco dependence every year in New York.

New York state tobacco control programs have been proven to reduce youth smoking and help current smokers quit, which saves lives and millions of state tax dollars; however, higher rates of smoking persist among individuals with less than a high school education (22.4%), income less than $25,000 a year (22.2%) and those with poor mental health (27.2%).

“We’ve made great strides in combatting the tobacco epidemic, but more work needs to be done.” said Kathryn Wojsiat.

That’s the message Reality Check youth delivered to state lawmakers in Albany on February 7th. Eleven youth leaders from Madison County traveled to the Capitol. They wanted it to be heard that tobacco use is a problem in NY and they are willing to do their part to help reduce tobacco use among their peers, but they need help from those in Albany.

Josh Drake 14 from Oriskany Falls and eighth grader at Madison Central School, and Kathryn Wojsiat 14 from Munnsville and a Freshman at Holy Cross Academy had the opportunity to meet with Senator David Valesky.

Annually, the group visits the New York State Capitol to educate lawmakers about the success of established tobacco control programs and opportunities to further reduce the burden of tobacco addiction on New Yorkers. They described the valuable work being done in Madison County to reduce smoking rates and to keep youth from starting smoking, which begins at 13 years old, on average.

The NYS Tobacco Control Program is made up of a network of statewide contractors who live and work in the communities they serve. These are Advancing Tobacco-Free Communities which includes Community Engagement and Reality Check programs, Health Systems for a Tobacco-Free New York and the NYS Smokers’ Quitline.

The New York State Tobacco Control Program uses a policy-driven, population based approach designed to prevent youth from smoking and to motivate adult smokers to quit. The efforts are leading the way toward a tobacco-free society. For more information, visit TobaccoFreeNYS.org

