Taberg man arrested for threatening to kill his mother

On Feb. 2, 2017, Troopers from SP Lee were dispatched to a domestic dispute inside a vehicle between a mother and son. The investigation revealed that, while the victim was driving her 45-year-old son along Erie Boulevard, he had threatened multiple times to cut her throat and kill her in her sleep. The threats continued the entire trip back to his residence.

Attempts to interview the suspect at his residence were negative as he refused to answer the door.

The following day, a warrant for the arrest of Edward F. Maher was issued by Rome City Court. State Police also received a 911 hang-up call, which was tracked to the suspect’s house. Upon arrival, the suspect was found to be highly agitated and making threats, and had barricaded himself inside his residence.

A perimeter was established, and the NYSP Special Operations Response Team and hostage negotiators attempted to get the suspect to exit his residence. After several hours of negotiations, the subject voluntarily exited his residence and was taken into custody without incident.

Maher was charged with third-degree menacing, arraigned on the warrant and remanded to Oneida County Jail in lieu of $1,000. cash bail.

