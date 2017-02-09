 
Herkimer man charged with sex abuse

On Feb. 7, 2017, State Police in Herkimer arrested Eric J. Reid, 31, from North Main Street in Herkimer for three counts of first-degree sexual abuse, a class D felony, following an indictment by the Herkimer County Grand Jury.

The arrest follows an investigation regarding Reid having sexual contact with a female less than 13 years old.

Reid was arraigned in Herkimer County Court Feb. 7, 2017, and remanded to the Herkimer County Correctional Facility in lieu of $50,000 cash or $100,000 bond.

