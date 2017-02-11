Auburn man arrested on felony DWI and drug charges

On Feb. 4, 2017, State Police in Elbridge were patrolling southbound on State Route 321 in the town of Skaneateles when observed the operator of a vehicle cross over the fog line several times before turning westbound on Mottville Road.

Troopers continued to follow the vehicle and observed the operator cross over the center line of the roadway at which time they conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Mottville Road and Jordan Road in the town of Skaneateles.

Troopers interviewed the operator, Adam M. Grabowski, 25, from Auburn, and immediately detected a strong odor of alcohol and marijuana emanating from within the vehicle.

The operator of the vehicle initially stated that he had consumed alcohol, and denied having any marijuana in the vehicle. Troopers continued questioning Grabowski and he eventually handed over a plastic bag of hashish which weighed in excess of two ounces. The operator was then removed from the vehicle and subsequently placed under arrest for driving while intoxicated.

Grabowski was charged with felony DWI (prior conviction within 10 years), fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class C felony and failing to keep right, a violation. He was arraigned in Elbridge Town Court, where he was remanded at the Onondaga County Justice Center on $15,000 cash bail or $30,000 bail bond.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

