Wear Your Heart on Your Sleeve Day Feb 28th

Who will you “wear your heart” for?

The KEYS Program’s “Wear Your Heart on Your Sleeve Day” is a special day when you can create BIG smiles by wearing the KEYS heart sticker on your sleeve in support of our KEYS kids or someone you know who has been impacted by cancer!

How much does a heart sticker cost?:

Each heart sticker is just $2 and has room for you to write in the name of a friend or loved one that you want to honor. ♥

You can purchase just ONE heart…or a whole BUNCH of hearts!

We love it when groups get their workplace, classroom, church, friends and family together to wear their hearts together to show their support on this special day! Our KEYS kids LOVE to see so many people wearing their hearts together supporting them!

Take a photo of yourself or your group!

Be sure to take a photo of you or your group wearing your hearts together and post it on social media with the hashtag #keysprogram so we can share it with our KEYS families near and far! Their hearts will be so full knowing YOU are thinking of them! Click HERE to see the beautiful video from last year’s “Wear Your Heart on Your Sleeve Day”!

Where can you purchase hearts?

Heart stickers can be purchased via our website at www.theKEYSprogram.org OR simply contact us at 315-363-6446 orkeysprogram@msn.com to order yours TODAY!

***Be sure to place your order early so we can ship them to you in time to wear them on Feb 28th!***

Thank You for Creating Smiles!

The KEYS Program is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that delivers music, hope and smiles to children impacted by cancer through its bedside music outreach, family respite days and sibling support programs. Proceeds from the “Wear Your Heart on Your Sleeve Day” enable us to enrich and improve the quality of life of the amazing superheroes we serve, all at no cost to the families we serve. THANK YOU for “wearing your heart on your sleeve” for our KEYS kids!

After all… it’s all about the smiles!

