OPL’s family program Feb. 11 welcomes Air Force guest

Families with children 2 years old on up are invited to join Youth Services Coordinator Megan Gillander in welcoming a special guest from the U.S. Air Force to the Family Super Saturday program at Oneida Public Library on Saturday, February 11, at 11:00 a.m.

Capt. Christian Sanchez of Oneida will tell of his experiences in the Air Force and participate in the One District One Book community read sponsored by the Oneida City School District by reading an excerpt from Betty Birney’s “The World according to Humphrey.” Children will also learn military time and make airplanes out of clothespins.

Capt. Sanchez was recognized by the Eastern Air Defense Sector as an outstanding instructor in 2016. As cited, “he completed instructor training 30 days ahead of schedule, easing a manpower challenge for the unit. He then served as instructor for more than 70 training events and oversaw 135 hours of upgrade training.”

In addition, Sanchez “played in key part in preparing EADS for a NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command) Vigilant Shield exercise, training 58 airmen for their roles.”

The Family Super Saturday at the OPL is free and open to the public. For more information, stop by the library at 220 Broad St. or call 315-363-3050.

