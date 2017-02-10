Tenney to host grand opening of New Hartford district office

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (R-NY) will host the grand opening of her New Hartford district office Friday, Feb. 10, at 1 p.m. Tenney will deliver a brief speech and formally introduce her district office staff.

Directly following the ribbon-cutting and brief speech, Tenney and her staff will be available for scheduled appointments with constituents. Walk-ins are always welcome; however, constituents who schedule an appointment will be given available appointments first.

Constituents are encouraged to call our New Hartford office at 315-732-0713 to schedule an appointment.

The office is located at 555 French Road, Suite 101, New Hartford.

