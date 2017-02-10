MVHS Waterville office introduces physician assistant

Karly Woodrick, PA, has joined the MVHS Medical Group at its Waterville Office, Madison Street, as a physician assistant.

In this position, Woodrick provides diagnostic, therapeutic, preventive and health maintenance services throughout all stages of life.

Woodrick earned a master of science in physician assistant studies from LeMoyne College in Syracuse and a bachelor of science in biology from Siena College in Loudonville.

She is a certified physician assistant and is a member of the American Association of Physician Assistants and the New York State Society of Physician Assistants.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

