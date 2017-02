Hamilton indoor farmers’ market Feb. 11

Parry’s will host Hamilton’s Indoor Farmers’ Market Saturday, Feb. 11, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The market features 20-plus vendors with local meats, dairy, baked goods including artisan bread and French pastries, winter produce, spirits, coffee, honey, maple, salsa, jams, vegan, paleo and gluten-free products. The market is the second Saturday of each month through April.

For more info, please call or e-mail Gwenn@parryshamilton.com / (315) 824-0002.

