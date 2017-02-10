Griffo secures $50,000 in aid to help build new Stockholm Town Hall

State Senator Joseph Griffo on Friday announced $50,000 in state funding he has secured to help the Town of Stockholm construct a new Town Hall in order to cut energy costs and save taxpayer dollars.

The current Town Hall is located in a corrugated steel World War II Quonset shelter on State Route NY-11C in the hamlet of Winthrop, where the town offices have been housed since the late 1960s. Because it would cost a significant amount of money to either upgrade the structure and make it more energy efficient, or remodel other buildings on the market, the Town instead chose to invest in building an entirely new Town Hall down the road.

With the help of this funding secured by Senator Griffo, the Town hopes to have the new Town Hall constructed by this fall. The municipal

building will house offices for the town supervisor, clerk, assessor, codes enforcement and the town court, as well as provide a walk-out basement that offers potential for future expansion.

Senator Griffo was joined by Town Supervisor Clark Decker and other town representatives on Friday as they discussed the importance of this funding in completing this project that began about two years ago.

State Senator Joseph Griffo, R-Rome, said: “It is my pleasure to provide these funds to help the Town of Stockholm relocate its municipal offices in order to cut energy costs, save taxpayer dollars and upgrade working conditions. While the old Quonset Town Hall had its historic charm, I believe Stockholm’s residents would like to see a modernized and more energy-efficient municipal building that will better accommodate town business and offer further potential to evolve with new services in the years ahead.”

Stockholm Town Supervisor Clark Decker said: “After 50 years, the old Quonset Town Hall has certainly outlasted its useful life structurally. We appreciate the efforts that Senator Griffo has gone through to obtain this additional funding, so we can decrease the amount of money we’ll have to borrow and lessen the burden of increasing taxes. This highly energy efficient design is consistent with our plan to establish a new Town Hall that will last for the next 100 years, and so I am thankful that the Senator’s support will help us achieve that goal.”

