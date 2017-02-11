Syracuse woman arrested on grand larceny charges

On Tuesday, February 7, 2017, State Police in Lysander arrested 37-year-old, Alisha A. Russell of Syracuse, for third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony.

Investigation determined that Russell, who was employed as a leasing agent at an apartment complex in the town of Clay, did over the course of 10 months, steal in excess of $14,000 from the coin-operated laundry machines.

Russell was arraigned in Clay Town Court before Judge Brian Lauri, who released her on her own recognizance, pending her return to court Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, for a felony preliminary hearing.

