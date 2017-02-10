Schneiderman issues statement on Ninth Circuit ruling

Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman issued the following statement:

“Today’s decision by the Ninth Circuit is a major victory for the rule of law and the fundamental American principle that no president is above the constitution. As my colleagues and I have argued in courts across the country, President Trump’s executive order is an unconstitutional exercise of authority that unlawfully discriminates against millions of people based on their religion. State attorneys general have been leading the fight against President Trump’s order on behalf of the many universities, hospitals, businesses, and residents harmed by it, and today the Ninth Circuit affirmed the critical role we play. On behalf of all New Yorkers, I commend my colleagues Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson, and all of the attorneys general who supported their arguments in amicus briefs. My office will continue to support all of our colleagues’ efforts to protect their residents and institutions, and will doggedly pursue our claims against President Trump’s unconstitutional and un-American order in federal court here in New York.”

Earlier this week, Attorney General Schneiderman led an amicus brief filed by 18 Attorneys General in support of the Washington State lawsuit. Additionally, Attorney General Schneidermanfiled his own lawsuit in the Eastern District of New York last week.

