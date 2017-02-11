Herkimer Alum Regy Thorpe named U.S. Men’s Indoor Lacrosse Team Head coach for 2019

Herkimer College alumnus, Regy Thorpe, has been named head coach for the U.S. men’s indoor lacrosse team for the 2019 Federation of International Lacrosse World Championship in British Columbia, Canada.

Thorpe played lacrosse for the Herkimer Generals in the 1990 and 1991 seasons. He served as captain leading his team to two Mountain Valley Conference championships, and two Region III championships. In 1991, Thorpe was named first team All-American and Defenseman of the Year. He completed his collegiate career at Syracuse University where he helped his team to a national championship appearance in 1992 and the program’s fifth national championship in 1993 as a senior captain and all-American.

Thorpe played professional lacrosse earning his way into the National Lacrosse League Rochester Knighthawk Hall of Fame in 2012. He was also captain of the U.S. indoor team leading them to a bronze medal in the 2007 World Championship.

Thorpe has served as associate coach for the Syracuse University women’s lacrosse team since 2010. During his tenure, the team has earned 11 all-conference players, three IWLCA All-Americans, and the program’s first ever Defender of the Year award by Becca Block in 2013.

