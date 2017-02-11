The Nelson Odeon spring season starts in less than one month

Spring is just around the corner (how sick are you of hearing that?) and with it comes great music.

Our spring schedule is almost full…and it’s amazing – filled with talent from far and wide. Ireland, Boston, Nashville, Chicago, Brooklyn, New Orleans, Maine, Virginia, Syracuse…it’s a diverse and wildly talented lineup.

Buy tickets now and guarantee yourself a seat.

March 3: Michaela Anne

March 4: Cale Tyson

March 31: The Way Down Wanderers

April 2: Peter Mulvey

April 8: Stephane Wrembel

April 9: The Steel Wheels

April 15: Dirty Bourbon River Show

April 22: Christine Ohlman & Rebel Montez

April 23: I Draw Slow

May 6: Putnam Smith

May 13: Karen Savoca & Pete Heitzman

May 19: Heather Pierson Trio

June ?: Skunk Funk 5 – date and performers coming soon

