The Nelson Odeon spring season starts in less than one month

Spring is just around the corner (how sick are you of hearing that?) and with it comes great music.
Our spring schedule is almost full…and it’s amazing – filled with talent from far and wide. Ireland, Boston, Nashville, Chicago, Brooklyn, New Orleans, Maine, Virginia, Syracuse…it’s a diverse and wildly talented lineup.
March 3: Michaela Anne
March 4: Cale Tyson
March 31: The Way Down Wanderers
April 2: Peter Mulvey
April 8: Stephane Wrembel
April 9: The Steel Wheels
April 15: Dirty Bourbon River Show
April 22: Christine Ohlman & Rebel Montez
April 23: I Draw Slow
May 6: Putnam Smith
May 13: Karen Savoca & Pete Heitzman
May 19: Heather Pierson Trio
June ?: Skunk Funk 5 – date and performers coming soon
