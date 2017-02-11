Home health aide arrested for stealing credit card from client

On Feb. 9, 2017, State Police in Oneida arrested Amanda L. Fuller, 43, from Westernville, for one count of fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony and one count of second-degree identity theft, a class E felony.

In July 2016, Fuller is accused of stealing a credit card from her client while she was employed as a home health care aide and subsequently used it at various locations throughout Oneida County. The crime was only discovered in December 2016 when the victim checked their credit report and found an outstanding balance.

Fuller caused the victim monetary loss of more than $1,100. She was issued an appearance ticket returnable in Vienna Town Court for Feb. 21, 2017, at 4:30 p.m.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

