West Monroe man charged with stealing, scrapping two vehicles

On Feb. 9, 2017, State Police in Hastings charged Dale R. Tracy, 43, from 1149 County Route 37 West Monroe, with two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny, and first-degree falsifying business records, all class E felonies, following a month-long investigation.

On or about Jan. 6, 2017, Tracy allegedly stole a 2003 Ford Explorer and a 2002 Volkswagen Passat from a residence on Brecheimer Road in the town of West Monroe. Tracy signed DMV forms indicating that he owned the Ford Explorer. Both vehicles were located at a scrap metal business.

Tracy was arraigned in Constantia Town Court and remanded to the Oswego County Jail in lieu of bail. He is scheduled to re-appear West Monroe Town Court March 6, 2017.

