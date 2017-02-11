Chief Master Sgt. Michael Will, a Remsen resident, becomes top enlisted Airman at 174th Attack Wing Saturday

New York Air National Guard Chief Master Sergeant Michael Will, a Remsen resident and Iraq War veteran, will become the top enlisted Airman in the 174th Attack Wing during a change of responsibility ceremony here on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Saturday is the Change of Authority ceremony in which Will formally takes over the position and the responsibilities held by Youngs. As Command Chief of the 174th Attack Wing, he will report directly to the Commander of 174th Attack Wing on enlisted issues, to include professional military education, enlisted promotions, mentorship, morale, family and community relations, as well as esprit de corps.

New York Air National Guard Command Chief Master Sergeant Michael Will has served in the U.S. Air Force and the Air National Guard since 1984.

He has served as an aircraft armament specialist, avionics specialist, aircraft crew chief, intelligence analysis specialist, and space systems operations specialist. He served in the Active Air Force for six years before joining the New York Air National Guard in 1990.

Will is a veteran of the Persian Gulf War and the War in Iraq.

He has served in the 174th Attack Wing, when the wing flew the F-16 fighter, the 152nd Air Operations Group, and in the 222nd Command and Control Squadron. His most recent assignment was as Superintendent of the 222nd Command and Control Squadron.

Will is a graduate of Remsen High School and holds an associate’s degree in applied science and aircraft armament system technology from the Community College of the Air Force.

He is a graduate of many military schools including the United States Air Force Senior Noncommissioned Officer Academy and the Senior Enlisted Joint Professional Military Education Course.

His awards include: the Meritorious Service Medal, the Air Force Commendation Medal, the Joint Meritorious Unit Award, and the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award with Valor device, the National Defense Service Medal, the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, the Southwest Asia Service Medal, the Iraq Campaign Medal, and the Air Force Expeditionary Service Ribbon.

174th Attack Wing:

The 174th Attack Wing was established in 1947 as the first Air National Guard flying unit in New York State.

The wing currently flies the MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft and trains all MQ-9 maintenance technicians for the Air Force, Air National Guard and the Air Force Reserve. The wing also conducts qualification training for MQ-9 pilots and sensor operators at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base and Fort Drum, operating out of Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield.

At the same time the wing deploys members overseas to support MQ-9 operations and other Air Force commitments and operates MQ-9s in the Central Command area of operations from a facility at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base.

The wing also maintains the air-to-ground gunnery range and forward operating location at Fort Drum which is used by Air Force, Air Guard and Air Force Reserve units across the northeast and provides forces to respond to state emergencies at the direction of the governor.

In December 2015, the 174th Attack Wing was the first unit to fly a remotely piloted aircraft in class “C” airspace surrounding a civilian airport.

