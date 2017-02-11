Stirpe: Celebrate a woman you know by nominating her for my fifth annual Women of Distinction award

Every year, during the month of March, we honor the courage and leadership that has been infused into our nation’s history by extraordinary women. Specifically, in our great state, women both past and present have and will continue to play a critical role in New York’s progress and economic prosperity.

During the early women’s rights movement, Matilda Joslyn Gage, Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony were key figures in the fight for equality. Today, we celebrate the exceptional triumphs of our mothers, daughters, sisters and wives, friends and colleagues right here in our community.

This year, I encourage you to participate in my 5th annual Women of Distinction awards by nominating someone who’s positively impacted you or our community; whether she has led by example or has worked tirelessly in her chosen field to move our society forward.

Honorees will be recognized during my 5th annual Women of Distinction award ceremony held on Saturday, March 25, at the Fayetteville Village Court, during Women’s History Month in March. You can nominate someone by Feb. 24 by requesting a nomination form from my office or filling out a nomination form online at nyassembly.gov/Stirpe.

In 2016, I was thrilled to honor five women for their outstanding efforts in volunteerism, entrepreneurship, civic affairs, health care and education: Jennifer Gentile, a dance teacher at GiGi’s Playhouse; Joanne Lenweaver, director of the WISE Women’s Business Center; Brenda Pfohl, founder of David’s Refuge; Freida Weeks, founder of Hope for Heather; and Jacqueline Owens, a member of the North Syracuse Central School District Board of Education.

Additionally, this year, I’m hosting the Women of Distinction Essay Writing Contest for students in my district. I can’t wait to read their essays and learn about women who are shaping and encouraging our community’s next generation. Last year, the Women of Distinction Essay Contest Winners were Kaitlyn Bowers and Angelique Guindy, who highlighted the significant impact women have in our area.

In light of the upcoming month, I look forward to receiving nominations and essay submissions to learn about our local trailblazers, community defenders and exceptional leaders.

As always, my door is open. If you have any questions or concerns about this or any other community issue, please don’t hesitate to contact me atStirpeA@nyassembly.gov or by calling 315-452-1115.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

