Seton Hall University announces fall 2016 dean’s list

Seton Hall University is pleased to announce that the following students qualified for the Fall 2016 Dean’s List. To make Dean’s List, students must have at least a 3.4 GPA and can get no grade lower than a C.

Alyxis Perez of Manlius, qualified for the fall 2016 Dean’s List.

Meghan Sorrento of Manlius, qualified for the Fall 2016 Dean’s List.

Christopher Spencer of Oneida, qualified for the Fall 2016 Dean’s List.

