Herkimer County community supported agriculture fair March 18, 2017

The Herkimer County Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) Fair will be held Saturday March 18 at the Travelodge in Little Falls from 11 am – 1 pm.

There is no charge to attend.

A CSA Fair provides the opportunity for interested consumers to connect with area farmers who provide CSA shares to learn what is available in Herkimer County.

For more information go to www.facebook.com/ HerkimerCountyCSA.

